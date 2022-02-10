VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT REJECTS STAY BY LOWER COURT ON GOV. YOUNGKIN’S EXECUTIVE ORDER LIFTING MASK MANDATE

The Virginia Supreme Court dismissed a stay by a lower court on Monday, as the lower court on Friday, January 4, attempted to block Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order lifting the COVID mask mandate . The mandate was previously placed on schools by former Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam​, in August of 2021.



The court ruled, “We dismiss the petition because the relief requested does not lie against any of the respondents, Save for Governor Youngkin and the School Board, the initial petition and the proposed amended petition do not allege a source of any relevant duty incumbent on any of the other respondents.”



The challenge, Castillo v Youngkin, argued that Youngkin’s position as governor doesn’t give him the authority to lift the mask mandate “without consent of the representatives of the people.”



Parents of 13 students in Chesapeake Public Schools. had filed a petition asking the court to rule that Youngkin’s executive order is “void and unenforceable and should grant prohibition, mandamus and other appropriate relief.”



On January 15, Governor Youngkin signed the executive order making masks optional, describing it as an order to “empower Virginia parents in their children’s education and upbringing by allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school.”



The order states: “The parents of any child enrolled in an elementary or secondary school or a school based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.”



In a tweet Youngkin said, “We are pleased by the dismissal and vowed to continue to protect the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care.”



He added in the tweet, “To be clear, this is not about pro-mask vs. anti-mask, but rather parents making decisions about what’s best for their child’s health. And we are pleased to see that other states, including New Jersey and Delaware, are following our reasoning and a path to normalcy.



In a statements Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said, “We agree with the Court’s decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order. This is a victory for Virginia families.”

