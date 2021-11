This will be the best thing you hear on your Wednesday afternoon America, and it’s simply awesome.

New Governor-Elect of Virginia Glenn Youngkin had a fruit basket sent to the RINO’s over at The Lincoln Project according to one of his top aides.

“It’s the least we can do. After all, they were instrumental in helping us defeat Terry McAuliffe,” said a Youngkin aide.

BREAKING: Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin sends a fruit basket with a 'thank you' card to the Lincoln Project.



"It's the least we can do. After all, they were instrumental in helping us defeat Terry McAuliffe," said a Youngkin aide. — Jeff Charles The Agitator (@JeffOnTheRight) November 3, 2021

What an amazing troll!

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...