Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Suspects Names Released, Mainstream Media Silent Yet Again

The National Media and those in the powers that be have been working overtime to keep information from being released when it doesn’t fit their narratives. The suspects in the Virginia Beach mass shooting have been identified, and yet again it doesn’t fit the narrative the media wanted. Every time it doesn’t fit the narrative, there’s a massive delay on releasing details, it’s almost sickening.

The recent mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado showed a Syrian immigrant named Ahmad Al-Issa was responsible, and the story all but disappeared from the news cycle because they couldn’t claim “White Supremacy” was involved. The 10 victims were all white from this mass shooting as well, but the media is silent because they can’t spread hate, divide, and race baiting to push a gun control agenda for themselves and the radical left in office.

The story in Atlanta wasn’t much different as RINO’s and Democrats along with their media masters worked overtime to push that shooting into a race issue. Six people were murdered of Asian descent, two white people were also murdered. They immediately lied and claimed it was a “hate crime” when it had nothing to do with race what so ever. The monster who did it was addicted to pornography and said the massage parlors fueled his sexual addiction.

Two mass shooting narratives destroyed in a matter of less than a week. Now we move onto the horrific mass shooting in Virginia Beach, which once again doesn’t fit the narrative the media wanted. How sickening is that?

There was a mass shooting in Philadelphia last week as well. The Philadelphia mass shooting in Northern Liberties part of Philadelphia at a sports bar called Golf & Social Bar left seven people wounded. The details are still almost non existent in regards to the suspects, but here’s what police are reporting.

The following is from Citizen.com

Police report that they have two suspects at large. The shooter is wearing a gray quarter-zip sweatshirt with writing on the left side of the chest, a black hood underneath, dark black pants, and black shoes. He is accompanied by a man who is wearing a maroon quarter-zip sweatshirt, and pants with a brown patch.”

“Police report that they have secured two vehicles with firearms discovered inside of them. They report that the owners of the vehicles are involved in the shooting.”

“Police report that they have detained a person of interest.”

“Police report that a white Toyota SUV with a license plate of LHY6475 may be involved in the shooting. Police recovered a firearm with an extended magazine in the vehicle.”

The shooting left three in critical condition and four in stable condition. How sad is it that we don’t know identity of this gunman yet? It’s sad to say that if it fit the media’s race narrative, we’d already know who the shooter was.

The Virginia Beach mass shooting was even worse and horrific, as there were at least two fatalities.

“At least 10 people were shot, two of them fatally, during what the police called a ‘chaotic’ night of violence in Virginia Beach on Friday, with two apparently unrelated cases of gunfire within blocks of each other,” the New York Times reported on Saturday.

A group of people got into an argument that turned ugly fast according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

“At some point during the physical altercation, several individuals produced firearms and began shooting at each other, resulting in numerous people being wounded,” police stated in their report.

Photo from scene of Virginia Beach mass shooting @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/uqqaxwd4Oc — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2021

Finally, the names of those charged in this horrific mass shooting have been released. They are as follows. Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Va.; and Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20; both of Virginia Beach.

What are your thoughts America? Tired of the double standards yet when it comes to the media? How long will people keep supporting the mainstream media instead of independent media?

