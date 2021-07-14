Virgin Galactic CEO Richard Branson Soars to Edge of Space and Safely Lands Back on Earth in Mothership Eve

Billionaire and Virgin Gallatic CEO Richard Branson took off in his mothership eve more than 50 miles above the earth and landed, even spending four minutes weightless in space.

Branson is the first person to reach the edge of space in his very own spacecraft.

The trip believe it or not took less than 60 minutes from takeoff to landing, how amazing is that?

These trips are going to cost you $250,000 per pop according to the company. It’s not for the average working man, that is for sure.

Branson’s friend and fellow Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk was even there on hand to wish his friend good luck and well before takeoff.

The nearly 71-year-old Branson beat Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos to space by just nine days.

This is a historic moment for America and the world, what are your thoughts folks?

