Viral Video Shows Girl Sucker Punch Young White Kid in Delaware – School Issues Statement

A viral video is making the rounds with no context that shows a teenage girl sucker punching a young white kid in a charter school in Newark, Delaware.

The incident took place in Las Americas ASPIRA Academy (LAAA), a charter school located in Newark, DE, which is in a large suburb setting.

It’s still unclear what caused the altercation.

One user claimed, “There is a longer video that shows the boy getting in her face. He thought she stole from him. She says, he asked the crowd to hold his bottle and she took it as a physical threat. The boy was 13, the girl 15. It’s an old video. 2 years.”

There is a longer video that shows the boy getting in her face. He thought she stole from him. She says, he asked the crowd to hold his bottle and she took it as a physical threat. The boy was 13, the girl 15.

It's an old video. 2 years. — WCoast (@WCoast_) January 18, 2023

Watch the video here:

Black girl with brass knuckles sucker punches small White kid in Delaware school.



Parents, you know what needs to be done. pic.twitter.com/Le1JL1plM2 — Dane (@UltraDane) January 18, 2023

The school made the following statement to our friends at The Gateway Pundit:

In a statement to The Gateway Pundit, ASPIRA Academy said that the issue had occurred a long time ago and had since been addressed. When asked if the young girl received any repercussions, the school did not provide an answer.

“This is an old video of an incident that was addressed a long time ago. It does not represent the safe and caring learning environment maintained at our school building,” ASPIRA said in a statement.

“You can help us protect our students by reporting the tweet and not continuing to share the images as they are of un-consenting minors. Thank you.”

According to the site US News, the school’s minority enrollment is 86%. The Hispanic/Latino population accounts for 68.5%, while White students make up only 14.5% and Black students make up 13.9%.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



