View Host Compares U.S. Jailing Black Criminals to Chinese Concentration Camps of Muslim Uyghurs (VIDEO)

The lovely Sunny Hostin of “The View” is at it again, and recently compared Chinese Concentration Camps of over 7 Million Muslim Uyghurs to the United States jailing black people.

Yes, that same 13% of the population that commits over 75% of the violent crimes in America, and that same 13% of the population that commits over 50% of the murders in America. Just an FYI for those of you still reading, FBI Statistics aren’t racist, you just don’t like them.

The United States of course jails people of all colors and walks of life, but not according to Hostin.

What China is doing to the Uyghur Muslims is putting them in internment camps for the simple reason of who they are, not what they did.

The following is from Fox News:

Sunny Hostin suggests Chinese internment of Muslims not as bad as U.S. mass incarceration

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin compared the Chinese internment of Uyghur Muslims to the U.S. on Tuesday and said “they’re putting more Black people in jail here.”

Hostin said she doesn’t see American exceptionalism due to the threats her children face as minorities.

“I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry. I think this country has a lot of problems. They could be solved. Yes, maybe they are putting Muslims in jail in… China,” she began, turning to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “They’re putting a lot more Black people in jail here.”

Farah Griffin said earlier in the segment that if America is not the number-one global superpower, it was going to be China and slammed it for its dreadful human rights record. The Chinese Communist Party has long claimed its re-education camps are voluntary, but its forced labor, sterilization and killing of the subjugated peoples has been deemed a genocide internationally.

Check out the clip below of the insanity.

WATCH:

Sunny Hostin, one of the idiots on The View, says she has no issue with China keeping Muslims in concentration camps because lots of blacks people are in jail in America. The View is truly the dumbest show in America. pic.twitter.com/QfhMiCttxS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 28, 2023

