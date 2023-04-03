Video Resurfaces of Robert De Niro Questioning Vaccine Safety on the Today Show – Will Liberals Finally Wake Up?

One of the greatest actors in the world, Robert De Niro, is putting his neck out and standing up for those injured by vaccines, after he had to pull his movie after liberals were upset about his movie questioning the CDC and vaccines.

De Niro did not one, but two documentaries after his son was diagnosed with autism, he wants the films to be seen. The film makers and liberals through a fit, so not to interrupt the film festival, De Niro pulled his films from the festival, this is an interesting twist isn’t it?

“All I wanted was the movie to be seen. People can make their own judgement. But you must see it.”

You can watch his interview on the Today Show below.

Robert DeNiro questions Vaccine Safety on the Today

show. Lets see if MSM attacks him and calls him an anti-vaxxer like they attacked me. https://t.co/xJrYOIi96Q — Darla Shine 👑 (@DarlaShine) April 3, 2023

"All I wanted was the movie to be seen. People can make their own judgement. But you must see it."



Robert DeNiro



The Documentary is linked in the tweet below



Full interview https://t.co/N7bL0Nip4I https://t.co/3WfTJTqMFU pic.twitter.com/yWnzFBo3ZM — DrRay (@DrNoMask) April 2, 2023

Watch the full interview below:

