Video Resurfaces of Robert De Niro Questioning Vaccine Safety on the Today Show – Will Liberals Finally Wake Up?

by Matt Couch

One of the greatest actors in the world, Robert De Niro, is putting his neck out and standing up for those injured by vaccines, after he had to pull his movie after liberals were upset about his movie questioning the CDC and vaccines.

De Niro did not one, but two documentaries after his son was diagnosed with autism, he wants the films to be seen. The film makers and liberals through a fit, so not to interrupt the film festival, De Niro pulled his films from the festival, this is an interesting twist isn’t it?

“All I wanted was the movie to be seen. People can make their own judgement. But you must see it.”

You can watch his interview on the Today Show below.

Watch the full interview below:

