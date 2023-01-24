Vice President Mike Pence Tells Congress He Discovered Classified Documents in His Indiana Home

Former Indiana Governor, Congressman, and Vice President Mike Pence has informed Congress that he has found classified documents with classified markings in his Indiana Home. The documents were said to be found on Jan 16.
Vice President Pence confirmed to Congress on Tuesday that he had discovered documents bearing classified markings in his Carmel, Indiana, home on Jan 16 from his time as Vice President.
Following the revelations that classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as Vice President were found at the Penn Biden Center think tank and at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, the Vice President’s team conducted searches of Pence’s Indiana home and political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom’s offices.
According to his team, Pence informed the National Archives on Jan 18 of a small number of potential classified documents found in two small boxes.
Another two boxes contained copies of Vice Presidential Papers.
The National Archives then informed the FBI per standard procedures.
Pence attorney Greg Jacob wrote on Jan 18 Acting Director Kate Dillon McClure of the White House Liaison Division National Archives and Records Administration to inform her of the papers “containing classified markings.”
After the documents with classified markings were discovered, they were immediately put into a safe, according to the Pence team.
The documents were collected by the FBI at Pence’s home in Carmel, Indiana, on Thursday evening Jan 19, Pence was in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life when the FBI collected the documents.
Pence’s team said that although the documents have classified markings, the Department of Justice or the agency that issues the documents will need to make a final determination on whether the documents are considered classified or not.
According to Pence’s attorney Greg Jacob in a letter to COO William “Jay” Bosanko of the National Archives and Records Administration on Jan 22, the DOJ departed from its standard procedures that it ran with Biden, when it requested direct possession of the documents on Jan 19.
Typical, rules for thee, not for me. The Democrat way.
Oh, lookie here. This turncoat is looking out for the buffoon saying that it’s normal for a vp to classified docs at home so it’s no biggie that the buffoon has them. “See, I have them too”. Frickin’ commie turncoat.