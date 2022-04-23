Vice President Harris Losing Yet Another Staff Member as Team is in Turmoil

According to a White House official, Chief of staff for Vice President Kamala Harris is leaving. Tina Flournoy will be replaced by veteran White House staffer Lorraine Voles, and is the latest in a series of Harris staff departures. There have been several staffers leave Harris after reports of turmoil in the vice president’s office.



Voles has been a senior adviser to the vice president since last summer and served as communications director for former Vice President Al Gore, as well as an adviser to then Senator Hillary Clinton in 2008. A White House official said Flournoy brought Voles into Harris’ office last summer, as the vice president faced a flurry of negative headlines and staff departures.



Flournoy has served as Harris’ chief of staff since the beginning of the administration. Harris said, “From day 1, she led our team during a historic first year as we made progress rebuilding our economy here at home and our alliances around the world. Tina has been a valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office.”



Flournoy previously served as former President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff and worked in various roles for Gore’s 2020 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committe.



Harris, the first female vice president and the first Black and South Asian American person to hold the office, has been a frequent target of criticism for her role overseeing challenging issues like addressing the root causes of immigration, voting rights and access to abortion.



“We are done for now” with staff changes, a person familiar with the comings and goings in the vice president’s office told CBS News, stressing that the 15-month mark of the Biden presidency and the forthcoming midterm and presidential elections are historically a good jumping-off point for some, and an opportunity for others to join the ranks of or move around in an administration.

