Verse of the Year: This Was the Most Shared Scripture Across the Globe

What was the most read scripture in 2022?

According to YouVersion, a top-rated mobile Bible app of the year is Isaiah 41:10. A great first about having faith, fighting, and fear.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

“The popularity of this verse speaks to our desire to be reminded that even when we feel like we’re alone in our struggles, we’re not,” said Bobby Gruenewald, founder, and CEO of YouVersion. “As this verse says, God is our strength and He’s always with us.”

The app was designed to encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. It offers a free Bible experience in more than 1,900 languages and has been installed on more than 545 million unique devices.

“I was just trying to figure out how to use technology to help people read the Bible more consistently. And just had enough faith to start, to try something, and of course, what we’ve seen God do is incredible. Our faith has grown, but in the very beginning had no idea what it was going to become,” Gruenewald told CBN News.

This year, the app received 2 billion highlights, bookmarks, and notes across its platform, and Isaiah 41:10 was the top scripture shared in countries like Argentina, France, Germany, and the U.S.

Thanks to our friends at CBN for contributing to this article.

