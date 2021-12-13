Vegas Commissioners Rename Airport After Corrupt Politician Without Asking the People

On December 14, Las Vegas McCarran airport will be changing its name due to a shameless vanity project being pushed forth entirely by radical leftist Democrat officials to rename it after one of their own. It’s main proponent is city commissioner Tick Segerblum, who is an open and proud socialist (and who will admit to being a communist apparently after a few drinks) to rename it to Harry Reid…the most corrupt, hated, and destructive politicians in the entire state’s history. Reid pushed for Obamacare, mail in ballot fraud, he was even disliked by moderates in his own party….but the corrupt commissioners in Las Vegas just LOVE their fellow radical leftists…even if it’s not what the people want or asked for. The people of Las Vegas had no say in it, no vote, no nothing. It’s just another piece of corruption being pushed forth by a state inundated with fraud that continues to allow corrupt officials to get away with whatever they want unchecked because they’d be the ones in charge of investigating it…and they’re not going to investigate themselves. They’ll be a self-congratulatory ceremony that has interesting enough not been publicly posted where I can find it..likely to stop my fellow Nevadans from protesting them and having their voices actually heard.

Feel free to let the city council know exactly how you feel about this bullshit, self serving vanity project:

Tick Segerblom – District E. County Commissioner. ccdiste@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3503

Marilyn Kirkpatrick- District B. Chairman, ccdistb@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

James B. Gibson – District G. ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-5561

Michael Naft – District A. County Commissioner. ccdista@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

Ross Miller – District C. County Commissioner. ccdistc@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-4901

William McCurdy II – District D. County Commissioner. ccdistd@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3239

Justin Jones – District F. mailto:ccdistf@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

