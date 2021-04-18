Vatican Invites Pro Abortion Advocate Chelsea Clinton to Discuss “Health” and The “Soul” at Conference in May

The Vatican Pontifical Council for Culture is now set to host Chelsea Clinton, Anthony Fauci, Deepak Chopra, and many others for a May conference to explore the “mind, body, and soul” and it’s role in healthcare. Well this should be riveting.

The Vatican Council for Culture and the Cura Foundation and the Science and Faith (STOQ) Foundation are now partnering together to host ““the world’s leading physicians, scientists, leaders of faith, ethicists, patient advocates, policymakers, philanthropists and influencers to engage in powerful conversations on the latest breakthroughs in medicine, health care delivery and prevention.”

Speakers for the event include some of the best globalist companies in the world. The CEO’s of Moderna, Pfizer, and former Supermodel Cindy Crawford are among the speakers. English primatologist Jane Goodall, Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry, and CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will also be speaking. What a line of of integrity.

The following is from The Federalist:

Speaker Chelsea Clinton is a high-profile abortion advocate, like her mother and father, Hillary and Bill Clinton. Chelsea labels the pro-life movement as an “anti-choice movement,” and is an outspoken supporter of Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the U.S. In 2018, Chelsea spoke at a “Rise up for Roe” event in New York City, a meeting organized by the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League and Planned Parenthood to oppose Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. During her address, she glowingly credited legal abortion for adding trillions of dollars to the U.S. economy. “American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy,” Clinton stated. “The net, new entrance of women — that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.” Chelsea is also Vice President of the Clinton Foundation, an organization riddled with controversy and corruption, and a supporter of global pro-abortion initiatives.

As you know the Catholic Church has always had a long standing advocate that life begins at conception as the Bible teaches. Having someone who is pro abortion on a council for health and the soul is quite blasphemous, isn’t it?

The Catholic Church says that “abortion is a case of direct killing of an innocent human being — a violation of the rights of the youngest members of our society and the human family.”

They used to lead the way in this category fighting for the lives of the unborn.

“Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law,” reads the Catholic Catechism.

To no surprise, there is zero mention of Clinton’s anti-life and pro abortion stance on the Vatican’s website. She is simply just identified as the Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation. Why is the Catholic Church elevating Chelsea Clinton?

The conference will take place May 6-8, and according to the website “will be moderated by renowned journalists, who will explore the role of religion, faith and spirituality, and the interplay of the mind, body, and soul – and, ultimately, search for areas of convergence between the humanities and the natural sciences.”

Others included will be Katie Couric, Richard Lui, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Amy Robach, Robin Roberts, and Meredith Vieira.

“Together we will focus on advances in medical innovation and the creation of healthier communities and seek to catalyze new, interdisciplinary approaches and partnerships to improve health and wellbeing, as well as understand human uniqueness,” the Vatican said.

Thanks to our friends at the Federalist for helping to contribute to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...