VA Becomes First Government Agency to Mandate Vaccines for its Frontline Workers, 8 Weeks to Get Vaccine or Adios

In tyrannical news, the Department of Veterans Affairs has now made in mandatory that all of its employees in healthcare must have the coronavirus vaccine.

The VA becomes the first government agency to mandate the vaccine.

VA Secretary Dennis McDonough said “We’re mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country,”

“Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make and keep that fundamental promise.”

Employees may receive the vaccine at not cost at any VA facility and will also receive four hours of paid leave with proof of vaccination.

“The department’s decision is supported by numerous medical organizations including the American Hospital Association, America’s Essential Hospitals and a Multisociety group of the leading Infectious Disease Societies. The American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American College of Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges, and National Association for Home Care and Hospice also endorsed mandating COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers,” the VA said.

This is how it starts America, this is what tyranny looks like.

Employees will have 8 weeks to get the vaccine. If they don’t get the vaccine, we can only assume that means they will be terminated like other Hospitals have done like in Houston, Texas.

