V.P. Harris’ Latest Screw Up Ignoring CDC Guidelines Goes Far Beyond Cover-Up (VIDEO)

Under normal circumstances, when Joe Biden or Kamala Harris have a gaffe or screw-up, their aides or handlers are on standby to play clean-up or translator with the mainstream media in hopes to mitigate the damage.

This applies whenever Biden has delivered an incoherent message or perhaps a word salad that Harris has managed to get out between her cackling.

The same holds true for any action either of them takes that goes contrary to how they have advised political opponents and average Americans to conduct themselves.

But on occasion not even their handlers can explain away something their bosses said and/or did. A prime example is the appearance Harris made Friday at the National Urban League annual conference.

One of the first things Harris did when she walked onto the stage was to take off her mask and hug Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin, who was also maskless.

The problem with this is that Biden, as we all know, has COVID, and Harris is considered a “close contact” of Biden’s. Because of that, according to CDC guideline, she is supposed to be masked when she’s around other people. You know, the ones we common folks are supposed to follow, according to the guidelines. And yet this happened:

Kamala Harris — who the White House said yesterday was a "close contact" with Biden and his COVID diagnosis — walks on stage, immediately removes her mask, and hugs the moderator. pic.twitter.com/4eBTxSDq4M — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2022

So, during the Friday press briefing, White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Biden COVID Response Coordinator Ashish Jha were grilled by multiple reporters as to why Harris wasn’t masked when the CDC protocol very clearly says that she should be.

As you can watch below Jha struggles to come up with an answer that makes sense. At one point he got so desperate he tried to bow out by saying he really couldn’t comment on something he hadn’t personally seen. He even looked to Jean-Pierre for assistance but she ended up deferring right back to him because she couldn’t explain it, either.

.@MJ_Lee: "CDC guidance said that, if you're close contact…wear a…mask when…around other people. [Harris] just spoke at a conference…& she hugged someone w/o a mask on. She was also maskless for most of" her visit.



Reporters piled on as Jha & KJP were NOT ready. pic.twitter.com/A1NMR4Uta3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 22, 2022

Biden was also photographed on Thursday in a room maskless while staring at a phone and holding what appeared to be a blank notebook. He should have been wearing a mask also as there had to be a photographer in the room with him.

When Jean-Pierre was asked by a reporter during the Thursday briefing about Biden being maskless, she incredibly stated, “He took off his mask so that the American people could see him and see directly the work he is doing.”

Even when the collective intelligence of the American people continues to be insulted by this administration, it appears that finally some in the mainstream media are no longer content to allow the White House’s COVID mask theater to proceed as normal without questioning, anymore.

