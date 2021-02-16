UTAH Republicans Accuse Mitt Romney of being ‘Deep State’ Agent in New Proposed Censure Motion

Utah seems to be falling in suit with the rest of American conservatives finally. They too, are sick of Donald Trump hating Senator Mitt Romney.

Utah Republicans are hoping to now censure Romney for voting to convict former President Donald J. Trump in his second impeachment trial in a year.

The Utah Republican Party’s top leaders are not behind this effort, instead the party issued a statement on Monday noting that both Romney and Senator Mike Lee, who voted to acquit Trump, have faced equal criticism for their impeachment votes. I’ll stop you right there, that’s absolutely bullish*t. No one in Utah is upset with Mike Lee for voting to acquit the President for using Free Speech.

“The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought, in contrast to the danger of a party fixated on ‘unanimity of thought.’ There is power in our differences as a political party, and we look forward to each senator explaining their votes to the people of Utah.”

This is just a prime example of the GOP Elites in Utah doing what they do in every state, showing their voters that they don’t give a damn about them. Which is why we must primary these clowns.

The drafted censure for Romney includes a list of criticisms. It includes that he “embarrassed the State of Utah” when he was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Romney is a deep state puppet, who’s anti Trump rhetoric is despicable, and all Americans with common sense and a functioning brain realize this.

The censure being pushed by party insiders, not the GOP elites who love Romney, is another show of massive divide in the party.

Also mentioned in the complaint is the fact that Romney opposed the effort to declare Trump’s second impeachment trial unconstitutional, which it was. Trump was no longer in office, and he also has a right to free speech and never encouraged violence at any point in his speech.

It also continues to obliterate Romney for joining six other Republicans to convict Trump on Saturday.

It takes two thirds as you know to remove a President, and he was easily acquitted yet again, but the turncoats in the GOP are being exposed day by day, one by one.

The censure motion concludes Romney used his “senatorial power and influence to undermine” Trump and claims “Romney appears to be an agent for the Establishment Deep State.”

Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown says he’s aware of the censure motion but has not seen it yet.“I’ve been saying the best censure occurs at the ballot box,” says Brown, a reference to 2024, when Romney would face reelection.

I personally hope the hard working Republicans in the state of Utah, which is the majority take it to the GOP and clean house in 2022. I’ll be there to help them anyway I can with dozens of other influencers.

The backlash against Romney’s vote from some element within the Utah GOP is not confined to censure. Some pushed an online petition calling for Romney to resign following the first impeachment trial last year and it bubbled up again over the weekend.

As of the publishing of this article the petition had reached 125,000 signatures in just two hours. Mittens is in big big trouble in Utah.

Thanks to our friends at The Salt Lake Tribune for contributing to this article.

