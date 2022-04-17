USPS Increasing Prices for 2nd Time in a Year After Buying 10,000 Electric Vehicles for Fleet

Just when you thought the stupid in Washington, D.C. couldn’t get any stupider, well her we go.

The United States Postal Service plans to raise the price of the Forever Stamp again this summer from 58 cents to 60 cents, making the price the second increase in the same year.

Last August it went from 55 cents to 58 cents, meaning the coming increase will ultimately be about a 9% year-over-year change, keeping in line with Joe Biden’s amazing 8.5% inflation rate across the nation being experienced by Americans.

The USPS is also seeking to raise prices on Special Services products including certified mail, Post Office Box rental fees, Money Order fees, and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

Despite our government being over $30 trillion dollars in debt, the USPS continues to just spend your money recklessly. Last month they committed to spending $2.98 billion on 50,000 new vehicles. Democrats of course pushed back asking why only 5,000 electric cars were part of the order, so the USPS in the nature to please their leaders doubled the order to 10,000. I mean, what the hell it’s not their money anyway, right?

“Today’s order demonstrates, as we have said all along, that the Postal Service is fully committed to the inclusion of electric vehicles as a significant part of our delivery fleet even though the investment will cost more than an internal combustion engine vehicle,” Postmaster Louis Dejoy stated last month.

The USPS lost $6.9 billion in 2021 in Joe Biden’s first year as president. Isn’t that amazing. This is extremely high ,but the USPS has been losing billions each year because of one reason. It’s ran by the United States government. Just like your healthcare and insurance is a dumpster fire, it too is ran now by the United States government. Anything these clowns touch is a dumpster fire floating down a river.

The only way you fix this problem is to gut the federal government agencies and get rid of trillions of waste, millions of worthless jobs and millions of worthless bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.

