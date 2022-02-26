USPS DEFIES BIDEN AND EPA BY PURCHASING MOSTLY GAS-POWERED VEHICLES IN MODERNIZATION OF MAIL FLEET

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced Wednesday it will proceed with plans to spend $11 .3 billion on a fleet of mail trucks to modernize its fleet. This new fleet of mail trucks will be mostly gas-powered vehicles, despite requests from the Biden Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Biden issued an executive order in January of 2021 calling for all federal vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. Earlier this month, the EPA sent a letter to USPS calling on the agency to conduct a new environmental review and hold a public hearing on its plan to modernize the fleet. The letter also claimed that USPS’s greenhouse gas emissions calculations for the proposed new fleet were inaccurate. But neither the president nor the EPA have the authority to stop the USPS plan, as it is an independent agency.



Today’s postal truck, which include the Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV), have been in service sine the 1980’s, have few safety features and abysmal single-digit fuel economy. Practically any modern truck would be an improvement, but the EPA argued earlier this month that investing in more gas vehicles would ultimately accelerate climate change and hurt American health. The USPS ultimately decided to ignore the EPA’s request for supplemental environmental impact statements, and it refused to hold a public hearing about the next-gen vehicle plan.



The new trucks, which were revealed last year, feature modern amenities like air conditioning, 360-degree cameras, and collision detection. While they can be powered by gas or electric engines, the initial order from the USPS only included 5,000 electric trucks, or around 10% of the total order.



Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis Dejoy said, “The men and women of the U.S. Postal Service have waited long enough for safer, cleaner vehicles to fulfill on our universal service obligation to deliver to 161 million addresses in all climates and topographies six days per-week. This plan is the most achievable given the Postal Service’s financial condition.”



Mark Guilfoil, USPS Vice President for supply management added, “The agency determined that EPA’s request for a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and public hearing would not add value to the Postal Service’s already year-long review. It is also important to note that a supplemental EIS and public hearing are not legally required.”



Some environmental advocates disagreed with the Postal Service’s assessment. “DeJoy’s environmental review is rickety, founded on suspect calculations, and fails to meet the standards of the law. We’re not done fighting this reckless decision,” said Adrian Martinez, senior attorney for Earthjustice, a nonprofit that focuses on litigating climate issues.



DeJoy said in a statement, “Our commitment to an electric fleet remains ambitious, given the pressing vehicle safety needs of our aging fleet as well as our fragile financial condition. USPS will try to buy more EV’s as additional funding becomes available, but the process needs to keep moving forward to give postal workers more modern vehicles.”

