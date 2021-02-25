USA Shooting Team Foundation Names New Board of Directors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado– USA Shooting announces the reinstatement of the USA Shooting Team Foundation with a new board of directors.

The USA Shooting Team Foundation is spearheaded by Jim Mitchell who joined the USA Shooting Board of Directors in August 2020 and will serve as the Team Foundation President. Mitchell owns and runs Oak Tree Gun Club, the largest shooting range in Los Angeles, California. Prior to joining the USA Shooting boards, Mitchell’s support for USA Shooting has spanned decades by providing range facilities for six-time Olympic medalists Kim Rhode and championing support for Olympic training facility enhancements in Colorado Springs through the Shikar Foundation (where he serves as Vice President) In addition, Jim is a patron life member of the NRA and a member of the Ring of Freedom.

“Shooting sports have been an important part of our American tradition for over a century. Millions of Americans partake in recreational and competitive shooting at ranges in every state,” says Jim Mitchell, President USA Shooting Team Foundation. It is my great honor to lead the Foundation with its distinguished board of directors. Each is committed to protecting and expanding the opportunities for American shooters to compete on the world stage. We have one goal in mind: to win! Across our great country we will expand the resources necessary to make USA Shooting athletes the most competitive team in the world.”

Joining Mitchell on the Board of Directors is:

Dan Genter (Executive Vice President) Los Angeles, California

The mission of the USA Shooting Team Foundation is to provide philanthropic support to USA Shooting, ensuring athletes have access to the best facilities, coaching, training and support in their pursuit of Olympic and Paralympic medals.

“Our objective is clear. We aim to be the best shooting team in the world and to continue the unmatched legacy US shooters have built from the first modern Olympics in 1896,” said Matt Suggs, CEO of USA Shooting. Our competition is fierce, growing, and often supported by massive amounts of government funding, but we’ve assembled a world-class team to lead the USA Shooting Team Foundation and provide our national team with the resources they need to win on the world stage. I’m thrilled to see this group of business leaders join forces with our athletes, members, sponsors, and partners to take on the world.”

The formation of the USA Shooting Team Foundation is coming at a critical time as the road to the awards podium is becoming more and more challenging. USA Shooting athletes supported by individual donations, corporate sponsors, foundations, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, are competing against an ever-growing list of countries that field teams of government-funded professional athletes. The USA Shooting Team Foundation will be a key component to bridging this gap and ushering in a new era of excellence across all the Olympic and Paralympic shooting sports.

USA Shooting Athletes have medaled in every Olympics in the modern era and have won nearly twice as many medals as the next closest country–an amazing 115 medals in Olympic and Paralympic competition.

The USA Shooting Team Foundation held their first meeting on January 6, 2021 and since then kicked off fundraising efforts on February 6th with additional events in the planning stages; dates and locations TBD.

Additional information about the USA Shooting Team Foundation can be found on the USA Shooting website HERE: https://www.usashooting.org/about/foundation

