US Sets Another Gun Sales Record for 37th Straight Month as Democrats Scare the Hell Out of Freedom Loving Americans

Americans are buying guns in record numbers, and there’s a simple reason for it. They don’t, and shouldn’t trust their government. After a bill was pushed through by the radical Democrats in office to hire 87,000 IRS agents to go after conservative and hard working blue collar Americans, Biden’s insane demonic speech last Thursday, and the fact that people like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib side with actual terrorists, yeah, buy more guns.

Over 1 million guns were sold in the United States in the month of August. People are scared, fed up, and tired of the tyranny. They’re also tired of paying taxes to a nation that’s $30 trillion in debt. Where is the money actually going?

Newsmax reported:

More than 1 million civilian guns were sold during August throughout the United States, establishing an all-time record of 37 consecutive months of topping that threshold.

Also, FBI firearm background checks exceeded 2.51 million last month, consistent with the other summer periods. However, that number falls considerably short of the background checks for March, totaling more than 3.08 million.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation released a statement on the numbers saying “Americans are choosing their gun rights by the millions each month while gun control politicians talk only of efforts to deprive them of their Constitutional rights.”

The Washington Examiner reported:

“August’s figures show there is a clear and steady desire by the American public for lawful firearm ownership,” said the group. “Consistently throughout the year, background check figures for firearm sales at retail have put 2022 on pace to be the third strongest year, behind only the outsized years witnessed in 2020 and 2021. August’s figures of 1,286,816 background checks was slightly ahead of July’s that came in at 1,233,115. This also marks 37 months straight of background checks exceeding 1 million. Americans are choosing their gun rights by the millions each month while gun control politicians talk only of efforts to deprive them of their Constitutional rights. They are voting with their wallets. Politicians would be wise to heed to the will of Americans lawfully exercising their Constitutional rights and instead focus their efforts on locking up criminals that misuse firearms,” the NSSF said.

