US Military Aid Arrives in Ukraine Amid Likely Russian Military Invasion on Horizon, Ukraine Troops Prepare to Dig In

The United States may have not had a more pathetic Secretary of State in history, and it continues to show with leadership through weakness, and this is just yet another escalating move that’s sure to hurt tensions in the region.

The first shipment of the United States $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kyiv, The US Embassy stated.

The delivery followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv this week amid serious concerns from Ukraine and its Western allies over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine.

Russia continues to deny planning a new military offensive, and the United States ordered the evacuation of Embassy and Diplomat families from the region.

The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraine’s armed forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression,” the embassy said on Facebook on Saturday.

The Ukraine Defense Minister thanked the US for the aid.

“I expedited and authorised and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment NATO Allies Estonia Latvia Lithuania are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked and irresponsible aggression,” Blinken tweeted.

I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment @NATO Allies 🇪🇪 🇱🇻 🇱🇹 are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked and irresponsible aggression. https://t.co/wFOLv0Wi2V — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 22, 2022

“We salute them for their longstanding support to Ukraine.”

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, earlier this week described Western arms supplies to Ukraine as extremely dangerous and said they “do nothing to reduce tensions”.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...