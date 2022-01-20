Urgent: One Year Into Biden’s Presidency

Fellow American,Joe Biden has just reached the close of his first year in office with an approval rating of 42% and a disapproval rating of 52%.



So far, we have seen…



Washington empowering Joe Biden’s HUMILIATING presence on the world’s stage with his deranged foreign policy tactics.



47% of Americans think the UNCONTROLLABLE inflation rate is due to the irresponsible spending by the Biden administration in Washington.



The Biden Administration continues to IGNORE the crisis on our Southern Border as millions of illegal, unvaccinated, immigrants infiltrate our country.



Took ORDERS from the Taliban… abandoning 1,500 Americans behind enemy lines and putting 13 of our bravest troops in mortal danger at Kabul Airport…and there are some STILL THERE!



The continued CANCELATION of those who oppose or question the Biden administration’s tactics in education, foreign policy, their COVID response, etc.



Right now, the Left is floundering to keep control over Americans because we are WAKING UP to their horrific efforts to silence Americans into submission! Biden’s agenda is centered on silencing dissent and we WON’T tolerate it any longer.At GETTR, we have been fighting to cancel, cancel culture. Standing up for our guiding principles of freedom of speech, independent thought, and the rejection of political censorship.



We have been defending your right to share diverse and political ideas online without the fear of being silenced by Big Tech tyrants like FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and YOUTUBE, who work day and night forcing Americans to fall in line with their despicable anti-American agenda or be SILENCED or WIPED off the internet. We can only continue our critical work with the support of patriots like YOU on our platform. Join us and the 4 millions+ patriots now on GETTR working to help us cancel, cancel culture.



Thank you,



The GETTR Family