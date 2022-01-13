UPSETTING: 4-Year-Old Cancer Patient Denied Make-A-Wish Over Vax Status

A horrific scene unfolding as The Make-A-Wish foundation refused to grant a 4-year-old cancer patient Rocco DiMaggio a wish to go to Disney World because he is not vaccinated.

We’d like to remind you that vaccines are not approved for those under the age of 4, and children should not be subjected to an experimental vaccine with limited testing. It’s inhumane on so many levels.

His age group, which includes his younger 2-year-old brother, is not eligible for the jab.

“It was a punch in the gut,” Rocco’s mom told Newsmax of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s policy that led to canceling the Disneyworld opportunity.

The policy states that all families members for groups with wishes that involve air travel must be vaccinated.

Even if Rocco was old enough, his mom said she is not sure she would give him the vaccine because he’s already had COVID twice and is immunocompromised.

However, two organizations, Wigs & Wishes and Millenium Systems International, are teaming up to make Rocco’s wish come true later this year — just in time for his fifth birthday.

How can a group make a ruling when they know that age bracket doesn’t even have an approved vaccine? This is insanity America.

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

