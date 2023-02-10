UPDATE: Veritas Employees STAGE COUP Ousting James O’Keefe as LEAKED PRIVATE LETTER From Employees is EXPOSED [Tim Pool Explains Inside-VIDEO]

Tim Pool is pissed, we are all pissed. They are trying to bring down the greatest conservative media insider organization that has uncovered so much over the years to bring down the corruption, and the answer is why? Who’s really behind this?

Tim Pool has a copy of the leaked letter, the actual letter and he says he is with James O’Keefe on this one.

“I just know that James O’Keefe is Project Veritas”

Tim Pool: “In some instance apparently he tried to fire an individual or more, which resulted in the board resulting in the action of removing James O’Keefe. All of this at a time when the infighting and drama along the anti-establishment and culture war right seems to be reaching critical mass. It is what it is, I can’t tell you why it’s happening, but it’s happening everywhere.”

Townhall reports the following:

The upcoming decision stems from anonymous allegations about O’Keefe’s management style, which include berating employees and eating a sandwich that belonged to a pregnant woman.

As we originally reported at The DC Patriot, the founder of Old Row Swig made the following thread on Twitter, here’s a small piece of it.

“According to my source, this situation has allowed to 2 alleged ringleaders of this attempt to push James out to have significant sway over the others despite their reasons to be essentially meritless,” Swig tweeted. “Board members and C Suite officers involved in this according to my source are as follows: Board members: Matt Tyrmand – (Ringleader) John Garvey, George Skakel, Joseph Barton (not the congressman), Steve Alembik CFO: Tom O’Hara COO: Barry Hinckley (Ringleader pronouns in bio).”

You can read our article on the founder of Old Row and his thoughts on what’s going down and how it is a coup HERE at The DC Patriot.

The following is from the person who wrote the NYMag hit piece on O’Keefe after some disgruntled Veritas employees who have personal issues with James leaked the story to him.

The complaints range from allegedly calling Spencer Meads–a longtime employee who is under scrutiny in the Biden diary case–a "pussy," to allegedly going on a hangry public rant and then taking and eating an 8-months pregnant woman's sandwich — Andrew Rice (@riceid) February 8, 2023

Now let’s get into Tim Pool’s breaking news and the insider leaked letter from Veritas employees below.

Timcast obtained a copy of the letter sent to the Project Veritas Board of Directors, Project Veritas Action and the organization’s executive management. The 11-page document included anonymous reports from witnesses and second-hand accounts of a “pattern of behavior” that “severely limit[s]” the staff’s “ability to execute the PV mission.”

Here’s some excerpts from the letter unveiled by Tim Pool today.

“James has become a power drunk tyrant and he is exactly who he pontificates on who we should be exposing,” according to one of the group’s 20 collected statements. None of the statements are attributed to specific, named people. The authors noted their evidence was compiled in the two days before the letter was submitted.

“We have all been on the receiving end of unnecessary, seemingly intentionally humiliating, and outright cruel behavior,” said another. “I believe James knows he’s in over his head, he’s scared, overworked, manic on stress and drunk on the success of the last two weeks. His flaws aside, his aims are genuine and he is a true leader. He just needs a push back in the right direction. I hope this potential board action is that push.”

O’Keefe has been accused of calling an employee who is no longer with Project Veritas a “pussy” and labeling another “traitorous.” Some of the statements accuse O’Keefe of “diva” behavior and egomania. This is literally what entitlement looks and sounds like. It’s absurd that you’re trying to oust James O’Keefe because he “hurt my feelings.”

“At Democracy Partners trial, in public, I was yelled at in front of jurors because he was hungry and then he took the 8-month pregnant woman’s sandwich,” one anonymous employee said.

“Everyone is operating in fear because James is erratic,” said another. “One doesn’t know whether one will meet his needs and expectations, since the target is constantly moving, and priorities are shifting.”

News that O’Keefe had been placed on paid leave by the board broke on Feb. 8.

Strack sent an internal message saying its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman was taking “a few weeks of well-deserved PTO.”

The letter’s signatories have demanded that the board stop O’Keefe’s “bullying,” “micromanaging,” and “undermining.” They have also asked that “controls are implemented to execute on the above without fear of personal reprisal.”

“We are writing this because we value the organization that James has built and what we’ve become. No one else is doing the work of PV, and we love it,” the signatories wrote. “If we DON’T make these changes, we will fail to attract and retain the best people. … Continue down the path we are on, and you will have an Army of ‘yes men’ who wouldn’t dare pen this letter.”

Members of five departments signed the letter including Michael Villani, Eric Spracklen, Bethany Ronaldo, Gillian Pietrowski, Jonathan Bailey, Joanne Sumner, and journalists Bobby Harr (Lithium), Arden Young, and Preston Scagnelli.

“Like all newsrooms at this stage, the Project Veritas Board of Directors and Management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization,” executive director Daniel Strack said in a statement, per New York Magazine. “There are 65+ employees at Project Veritas dedicated to continuing the mission to expose corruption, dishonesty, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions.”

You can read the entire PDF document from Tim Pool below

Tim Pool: “I’ll put it this way, it’s a coup against James O’Keefe, James O’Keefe is Project Veritas, he is its leader. Because of the structure of Project Veritas they’ve been able to oust the man who made it all possible and who leads this mission, I disagree with it.”

“You can see who came out and signed a letter against Project Veritas. If you don’t want to work for him then don’t work for him.”

“These individuals I believe, are exaggerating their claims against James O’Keefe, and that’s just my personal perspective based on what I’ve seen of many of these employees and what I’ve seen of James O’Keefe. I’ve interacted with James in his office, I have seen how he talks and works with employees, I’ve seen him and heard of his work from other people. The characterization that I see from these employees that are upset with James O’Keefe seems to be an inversion. Look, I’ll put it this way. I trust James more than I trust them, and I’ve not even heard from James.”

Tim Pool Continued..

“There are some that I find absolutely absurd noting that he took a sandwich from a pregnant woman, ‘At a democracy partners trial in public I was yelled at because I was hungry and he took an 8-month pregnant woman’s sandwich’ is that the employee who got yelled at? Seriously? I find that very strange.”

Tim then reads Swig’s thread on Twitter, the founder of Old Row who’s a supporter and wealthy donor of Project Veritas.

“My understanding is that the individuals who signed this letter were hoping to oust James O’Keefe, but it’s backfiring because this stuff wasn’t supposed to come out. Because someone leaked it to the press and here we go. And there are people at Project Veritas who rejecting what they view are lies and manipulations.”

“All I can say is the sources that I’ve spoken with, the letter that I received, and my understanding of these conversations, and I’ve spoken with several people. They believe based on their understanding of the events and what they’ve learned. There is an attempt to damage Project Veritas, these accusations are exaggerations to an extreme degree, falsely framed to make James seem like a tyrant, when at the very worst case, he’s just a tough boss.”

“I think the most revealing fact here is that the letter actually says, and I know I’m stressing this again, that there are people who did not witness this, and nor experience it who signed the letter. How could it then be that you ousted James O’Keefe? What does it mean, does it mean one person had a gripe with James so everyone else signed onto it? No, they think they are Project Veritas. Project Veritas is founded and led by James O’Keefe. He is Project Veritas, without him you have nothing. Now don’t get me wrong, James needs you too, Project Veritas relies on its journalists, its legal capabilities, it’s donors, but with no James, do you really believe anyone’s going to stand behind Project Veritas? It’s not going to happen, I won’t!

As you can see from the leaked employee letter, this is nothing more than entitled, spoiled, people who are upset that they weren’t babied in the workplace. The entitled generation. This is absolutely nuts.

Watch the video of Tim Pool unloading on the Veritas employees complaining about James O’Keefe below. he absolutely nails it!

WATCH:

Thanks to Timcast.com for contributing to this article.

