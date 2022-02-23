UPDATE: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Calls Up Reservists and Urges Citizens to Leave Russia ‘IMMEDIATELY’

Ukraine has urged its citizens to leave Russia “immediately”, the country’s foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also called up reservists aged 18 to 60 for a maximum service of one year, according to Reuters and the BBC. It comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off his Thursday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



What you need to know:



– A 30-day long state of national emergency is set to be declared subject to parliamentary approval, according to the country’s national security council.



– Websites belonging to The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Cabinet of Ministers and the parliament were down on Wednesday in an alleged cyberattack, according to Reuters and ITV News.



– UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an increased military support package, including “defensive weapons” and “non-lethal” aid.



– EU foreign ministers and G7 foreign ministers agreed to respective sanction packages against Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany is halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.



– Australia, Canada and Japan also imposed separate economic sanctions on Russia.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...