UPDATE: RECORD NUMBERS STILL CROSSING SOUTHERN BORDER INCLUDING POTENTIAL TERRORISTS

Of all the poor decisions and actions that have been taken by American presidents and their administrations, not securing our borders and poor immigrations policies, have affected our national security the most. In fact, it is affecting tens of millions of U.S. citizens, especially those living in border states.

In reality, when considering how many Communists and terrorists from nations including China, Iran, and Afghanistan have been caught, some of whom have made public declarations of wanting to take down the USA, an open border with an invasion underway has to be part of their dreams come true.

In May, Border Patrol agents at the U.S. southern border apprehended another 15 people on the FBI’s terrorist watchlist, a record number for any one month.

The number of potential terrorists caught crossing the southern border during fiscal 2022, which runs from October 2021 through September 2022, rose to 50.

That’s more than the total of 30 caught crossing both the southern and northern borders during fiscal 2017-2021.

The possible terrorists were among the staggering 239,416 migrants encountered at the southern border last month, according to a breakdown of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) figures first reported by the Washington Times and obtained by The Post.

The total number of May crossings marks the highest number of migrant encounters recorded in one month ever and brings the total migrant encounters in FY 2022 to more than 1.5 million, according to the latest data released by CBP on June 15.

According to CBP, people who appear on the terrorist database and are picked up after entering the U.S. can be detained and removed or turned over to another government agency or law enforcement authorities for prosecution.

With the removal of former President Trump’s tough immigration policies by DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the record invasion of illegals over the border has taken agents off the line and instead is being used to process the backlog of illegal immigrants who already made it and are waiting for processing.

As expected, immigration experts are sounding the alarm that others on the terror list at the border, may have already snuck in undetected with others in the wings, waiting to cross over also.

“The big worry is with the chaos down there, when you have these kinds of people coming to the border, you have to assume that some of them got in,” Todd Bensman, author of “America’s Covert Border War,” about how terrorists try to exploit the immigration system, told the Washington Times.

Bensman, who tracked potential terrorists when he worked for the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB)), said “The new total is a bad number, it’s always a five-alarm fire if somebody comes over who’s on the TSDB,” he told the newspaper, referring to the TSDB.

Mark Morgan, CBP commissioner during the Trump administration, told the Washington Times, “The 15 encounters of people on the watch list and the surge in the overall number of migrants indicate a legitimate national security vulnerability on our southern border. I’m concerned that the next terrorist attacker is already in the U.S. because of this administration’s open border policies.”

Representative John Katko (R-NY) was criticized last year when he expressed concern among agents that terror suspects were entering the U.S.

“Fast forward a year, and our initial concerns have not only been vindicated but have grown to represent one of the most disturbing facets of the Biden administration’s border crisis,” Kato told the newspapers in a statement Thursday.

Katko added, “My concern is just like when the terrorists from Saudi Arabia, came to the U.S. for pilot training, more terrorist from multiple nations have and will continue to cross into our nation moving forward to carry out another 911 on innocent Americans.”

