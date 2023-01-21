UPDATE: New Seth Rich Documents, Fresh off the Grill with a Side of BOMBSHELL

Our good friend and attorney Ty Clevenger is fighting like hell for our own Matt Couch and many others who folks tried to silence in their pursuit to keep what really happened to former DNC Data Director of New Voter Registration Seth Rich.

Tonight’s Friday night document dump is some new information for the first time in a bit, as the FBI scrambles and lies to continue to try to keep the narrative as “we didn’t know nuthin.”

The FBI filed a motion about Crowdstrike records, and so much more. So here we go America!

1/6 New Seth Rich documents, fresh off the grill! FBI filed a new motion about CrowdStrike records. I’ve only given it a cursory review, but we have at least one bombshell (in 5/7). See Docs at Lawflog.com

2/6 Here we have the SEVENTH sworn declaration of FBI records honcho Michael G. Seidel, who regularly needs to update and revise the official narrative (because the feds are LYING)… See full document files at Lawflog.com

3/6 Exhibit A to the FBI motion. “Here’s why we’re not giving you anything about this CrowdStrike report.” Read full documents at LawFlog.com

4/6 Exhibit B to the FBI motion. “Here’s why we’re not giving you anything about this CrowdStrike report,” Part II. Read more at Lawflog.com

5/7 Oh wow, this one is huge. That “forensic report” on Seth’s laptop? It was indeed produced by CrowdStrike. Major ramifications… Read full documents at Lawflog.com

6/7 …the FBI took possession of Seth’s work laptop but never examined the contents. By necessary inference, that means the feds AND ROBERT MUELLER relied solely on CrowdStrike’s THREE-PAGE report. So Mueller claimed Seth played no role… WITHOUT EVER INVESTIGATING the laptop.

7/7 Lo and behold, we have an EIGHTH sworn declaration from Mr. Seidel. I must have become a full-time job for him. That makes me happy. Read full documents at Lawflog.com

We told you we weren’t done investigating this, not by a long shot.

