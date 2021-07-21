UPDATE: MCCARTHY PULLS ALL GOP NOMINEES FOR JAN 6 RIOT COMMISSION

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he has decided not to participate in the select committee investigating the January 6 riot on the Capitol, and instead is pulling all of his GOP pick in protest of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to reject two top Republicans that were in his nominees.



“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” he said in a statement.

With Pelosi’s decision to reject Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN), the two highest profiled Republicans nominated by McCarthy, will probably doom any possibility of the committee being perceived as bipartisan, or its eventual findings being seen as independent by anyone.

