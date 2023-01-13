UPDATE: Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized and in ICU, on Life Support with Temporary Pacemaker After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

A horrific situation as Lisa Marie Presley is in the Intensive Care Untie, and on Life Support with a temporary pacemaker after suffering cardiac arrest, multiple sources are reporting, including TMZ.

TMZ says that Lisa Marie is in an induced coma and in critical condition.

TMZ broke the story that Lisa Marie Presley was in full cardiac arrest Thursday morning, before paramedics arrived.

The Housekeeper found Lisa Marie unresponsive in her bedroom, and just as the housekeeper made that discovery, her ex-husband, Danny Keough who is currently living with Lisa Marie stated.

Danny returned home from taking the kids to school, he administered CPR until paramedics took over.

Paramedics gave her at least one epinephrine shot and her pulse was restored, she was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the legendary Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.

Lisa Marie’s mom, Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough, are at her beside TMZ reports.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated.

