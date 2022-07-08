UPDATE: Japan’s Longest Serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated, Passes Away After Being Shot at Campaign Event

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated at a campaign event and has passed away from gunshot wounds after he was airlifted to try to save his life.

As we first reported here at The DC Patriot in the early morning hours, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at a campaign event in Nara, Japan, in western Japan.

Abe was airlifted and said to be unresponsive and in severe condition. Abe later was pronounced dead at the hospital that was trying to save his life.

According to local media, a suspect has been arrested following the incident and remains in custody.

The former Prime Minister was 67-years-old and world leaders are weighing in on this horrific day in world history of a great leader and man.

“I have fond memories of meeting Mr Abe and his wife… his love for Japan, and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom, were clear” The Queen offers condolences following the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the passing of his close friend Shinzo Abe:

Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was assassinated. His killer was captured and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly. Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind. He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him! President Donald J. Trump

President Joe Biden weighed in as well:

“I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden added, “Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy.”

Shinzo Abe is the longest serving Prime Minister in the history of Japan. He was Prime minister a total of Four times. Here’s a timeline from our friends at The LA Times:

Sept. 26, 2006: Abe becomes Japan’s prime minister for the first time, overseeing economic reforms while taking a hard line on North Korea and seeking to engage with South Korea and China.

2007: Following electoral defeats that saw the LDP lose control of the legislature for the first time in 52 years, Abe resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons. Abe has been suffering from ulcerative colitis but was able to control it with medication.

2012: After again being elected LDP president, Abe becomes prime minister for the second time.

2013: Seeking to boost growth, Abe launches his “Abenomics” policies featuring easy lending and structural reforms. Japan’s relations with China undergo a particularly rough patch but begin to improve after Abe meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Beijing.

2014-20: Reelected as LDP leader, he serves two additional terms as prime minister for a total of four, during which he develops close relations with then-President Trump, holding summits and golfing together.

Aug. 28, 2020: Announces he will step down as prime minister, again citing health reasons, after his ulcerative colitis flares up again. By that point, Abe had already become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

2021: Despite leaving office, Abe shows he can still rile Beijing with comments on Taiwan, the self-governing island China claims as its own territory. In a speech, Abe warned that “military adventure would lead to economic suicide.”

July 8, 2022: Abe is shot during a campaign event in the city of Nara and is pronounced dead a few hours later. Police arrest a male suspect, but no motive was immediately known.

We at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of former Prime Minister Abe and the people of Japan.

