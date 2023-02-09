UPDATE James O’Keefe/Project Veritas Story: How Board Members Launched Coup to Remove Him

As you may know by now, there has been an attempt to remove Project Veritas founder and Chairman James O’Keefe from the company he created, and it’s absolutely insane.

Earlier we reported on the timing and how this was suspicious as O’Keefe just ousted Pfizer and their talks of mutating Covid-19 for the possibilities of more vaccine opportunities for profitability and business.

Now reports show this goes much deeper, and that there is an alleged coup to remove O’Keefe from the company he once founded.

The founder of Old Row, a company that has put out amazing swag, not to mention some of the most viral videos in the history of sports and the internet, has something to say about what’s going on at Project Veritas, and he’s talking about what he knows.

He released a thread on Twitter on what a source within Veritas told him, and it’s went absolutely viral. He says board members are looking to force O’Keefe out.

Swig has a lot about the bizarre corporate structure of the company, but these tweets get to the core of what’s really happening. Turns out, the drama does stem from O’Keefe allegedly being mean and hard to work for. Most successful people aren’t easy to work for, hence why there aren’t very many successful people and the world has turned to participation trophy’s.

Let’s dig into Swig’s thread now on Twitter:

THREAD: The Project Veritas Coup A whistleblower has contacted me about the news that @JamesOKeefeIII was put on leave and stripped of all authority at @Project_Veritas This is difficult for me to publish, as a STAUNCH supporter of PV for years & even a VIP at their events.

But what is happening to James O’Keefe is unconscionable and the attempted hostile takeover of @Project_Veritas needs to be stood against by its supporters. THIS WILL NOT STAND.

Swig goes on to describe more of the corporate structure at Veritas.

James is a bit of a victim of poor corporate structure, as PV is 2 separate orgs a 501c3 which had very FEW board members and the majority of the $$$ and a 501c4, which had significantly more board members but less $$$.

According to my source, this situation has allowed to 2 alleged ringleaders of this attempt to push James out to have significant sway over the others despite their reasons to be essentially meritless.

Here’s the list of the Project Veritas board according to Swig:

Board members and C Suite officers involved in this according to my source are as follows: Board members: Matt Tyrmand – Ringleader John Garvey George Skakel Joseph Barton (not the congressman) Steve Alembik CFO: Tom O’Hara COO: Barry Hinckley (Ringleader pronouns in bio)

SOURCE: “The board held a six and a half hour struggle session vs James where they subjected him to constant derision and insults. At the insistence of Tyrmand, O’Hara, and Hinckley;

According to Swig, only about 10 employees aired their grievances to the board. O’Keefe was subject to a six-hour kangaroo court where board members and employees were able to complain about him. It doesn’t sound like he was given the opportunity to defend himself at all. He was just given his leave.

“about ten employees aired their grievances about James, which essentially boiled down to him being a tough boss to work for. At the end of this six hour struggle session, Tyrmand and fellow board member John Garvey put him on leave and stripped him of all authority.”

“It was literally a stalinesque kangaroo court trial. The thing that is so very profound to me that no one seems to grasp: John Garvey and the rest of the Board did NOTHING to stop it. Matt Tyrmand had it all scripted. All six fucking hours.”

This comes in the immediate aftermath of @Project_Veritas GREATEST moment ever, exposing corruption at Pfizer, which my source thought was EXTREMELY SUSPICIOUS timing. You boot the founder right after your biggest win of all time??? PV must explain this situation!!!

My source believes that with enough public support,

@JamesOKeefeIII could win back support of the 501c4 board, so PLEASE RT and voice your support in a POSITIVE WAY. James O’Keefe has done more to expose corporate corruption than almost any journalist in modern history!!!

The abrupt timing of all of this happening with the release of the Schmizer video sounds like this coup was planned long before that, and the video gave the board members what they needed, a perfect opportunity.

My source believes that with enough public support, @JamesOKeefeIII could win back support of the 501c4 board, so PLEASE RT and voice your support in a POSITIVE WAY.



If @JamesOKeefeIII leaves, I will no longer support @Project_Veritas and will support whichever venture he starts instead. My source says that the rank and file employees are STILL WITH JAMES, the board needs to realize PV will likely not survive if the go through with this!

I woke up to 1.3 million notifications this morning. Crazy. No one was able to follow me last night so try again if you are interested in follow up tweets. I’ve been reached out to by additional PV insiders who have more to say about the issue.

Will cooler heads prevail? Does the board really think they can have Project Veritas without James O’Keefe? It sounds like they are looking for a reason to remove a guy who is hard to work for, outworks everyone, and has demands and high expectations.

Does Veritas think they can be successful with a participation trophy mentality? Or do they realize they need someone like O’Keefe to actually be successful and to run the company.

