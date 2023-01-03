UPDATE: Damar Hamlin Rep Says Vitals Back to Normal, Putting Him to Sleep in Order to Put Breathing Tube Down His Throat, Currently Running Tests

UPDATE: Damar Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney has updated the condition of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Rooney says that Hamlin’s vitals are back to normal, and they have to put him to sleep in order to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.
Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.
When asking about the source, Rooney said the source is himself. He represents Damar Hamil and is his friend and marketing rep.
Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.
