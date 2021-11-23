UPDATE: Christmas Parade Attacker ID’d, Has History of Using Car to Attack People

The Waukesha Christmas parade attacker, identified as 39-year-old Darrell Edward Brooks by the Associated Press, has a history of using his vehicle to injure others.

Police haven’t identified the “person of interest” who killed five and injured at least 40, including many children, in the Sunday night attack, but two law enforcement officials spoke anonymously to the AP.

Brooks, a black amateur rapper who owns a red Ford Escape as seen in the graphic footage, has been charged three times in the last two years with recklessly endangering the safety of others, most recently Nov. 5 as part of a domestic abuse case, which he was charged with resisting an arrest. He was released on bail two days before the attack Sunday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports: “In the case this month, a woman told police Brooks purposefully ran her ‘over with his vehicle’ while she was walking through a gas station parking lot after he had followed her there after a fight, according to the criminal complaint. The woman was hospitalized for her injuries, court records show.”

Brooks posted $1,000 cash bail Nov. 19, despite having another open felony case in Milwaukee County from 2020, Heavy reports. He has a long criminal history. Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, led by District Attorney John Chisholm, issued a statement Monday saying the bail was “inappropriately low.”

The outlet reports that many of his social media accounts have been deleted, including his YouTube where he raps under the name “MathBoi Fly” in front of a red SUV.

He posted on Facebook under the name “Jay Brooks” about the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal two days ago. Waukesha is located about an hour from where the trial occurred, and police have yet to give a motive to the attack and have only said they have a “person of interest.”

The Post Millennial editor-at-large, Andy Ngo, reports in a now-deleted Facebook account he posted a quote, “Run them over. Keep traffic flowing & don’t slow down for any of these idiots…”

Darrell Edward Brooks, the man who was taken into custody by police over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty incident, is a rapper who stars in a music video where he raps in front of a red vehicle that looks like the same one that ran over dozens of people yesterday. pic.twitter.com/p7oCimkqEm — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Brooks has also rapped about his hatred of former President Trump and expressed black nationalist, anti-Semitic views on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

