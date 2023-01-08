UPDATE: Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Joins Team Call, Tweeting Again, and Thanks God for Healing

An amazing show of God’s grace and strength as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is not only tweeting again, he’s joined the Bills team call, and sitting up visiting with family, friends, and teammates.

“The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer!“

The humbling young man who puts God first in his life is a walking, talking miracle, and he continues to impress people from around the globe with his spirit and faith.

“God Behind All This No Coincidence..”

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! let’s go @BuffaloBills

The best picture so far is watching him tweet from his hospital room while watching his team play on Sunday, which you can see below.

