UPDATE: At Least 13 Injured, 1 Critically in Mass Casualty Incident at Bedford, Ohio Metal Manufacturing Plant EXPLOSION Just 70 Miles from East Palestine [VIDEOS INSIDE]

A mass casualty incident has occurred in Bedford, Ohio on your Monday as a massive explosion occurred at a manufacturing plant, just 70 miles from East Palestine, Ohio where a horrific train derailment, chemical spill and burn off occurred on Feb 3.

Multiple people have been injure including one person who is in critical condition after an explosion at a metal manufacturing facility.

BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event as Explosions Occur at Manufacturing Plant in Bedford, Ohio… Developing Story… pic.twitter.com/pTTQT7jc8m — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 20, 2023

Multiple fire crews and medical crews were called out to Schumann & Company just after 2 p.m. Monday for reports of a fire and explosion, according to WOIO.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital following the explosion with one person at least who have been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Oakwood Village Fire Department Captain Brian DiRocco said, according to CNN.

One person was treated at the scene.

DiRocco said that all of the staff at the metal manufacturing facility have been accounted for, according to CNN.

Multiple fire crews that responded to the incident say they received reports of a burning smell in the area which is believed to have come from the scene according to WEWS.

OHIO UPDATE — "Strong odor complaint calls" are being placed in neighborhoods outside Cleveland following an industrial fire at a metals plant in Bedford.



Resident says the smell is "very, very strong in Parma" which is 20 miles from Bedford. https://t.co/NIxaexpwP9 pic.twitter.com/SArHv07wwe — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 20, 2023

The smell authorities say is expected to linger for awhile.

The explosion was powerful enough that bricks were thrown across the parking lot and hit cars as well as other businesses in the area, according to WEWS. Some debris was even blown across the highway.

DiRocco said the fire is now under control and fire crews are working on putting out some hot spots, according to WKYC.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and no further information has been released to the public.

🚨BREAKING🚨



📍Bedford, Ohio



Massive explosion reported at metal factory.



Suspected to be ‘a massive casualty incident’



MORE TO COME pic.twitter.com/K5rQL3zEup — CryptoB513 (@CryptoB513) February 20, 2023

This is a developing story and we’ll update it accordingly.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



