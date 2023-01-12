News

UPDATE: Another Batch of Classified Documents Found in Joe Biden’s Delaware Garage Near his Corvette

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

Another day this week, and yet another batch of classified documents found in a home of President Joe Biden.

Government officials have discovered more classified documents at Joe Biden’s Delaware home, and of all places of course in his garage with his corvette.

As Vice President Joe Biden had no legal right to hold classified documents in his possession, and had no authority to declassify them.

Fox News Reported:

President Biden had another batch of classified documents housed in the garage of one of his Delaware homes, White House lawyers announced Thursday.

The White House Counsel’s Office searched Biden’s two residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware this week after revelations about a collection of Obama-era classified documents at the Penn Biden Center think tank.

White House lawyers say they immediately contacted the Department of Justice when they discovered the documents.

