UPDATE: Another Batch of Classified Documents Found in Joe Biden’s Delaware Garage Near his Corvette

Another day this week, and yet another batch of classified documents found in a home of President Joe Biden.

Government officials have discovered more classified documents at Joe Biden’s Delaware home, and of all places of course in his garage with his corvette.

As Vice President Joe Biden had no legal right to hold classified documents in his possession, and had no authority to declassify them.

Is this the super secure storage location of Biden’s Classified Documents? https://t.co/463pDhHIvu pic.twitter.com/h1ijyLEK7B — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 12, 2023

Fox News Reported:

President Biden had another batch of classified documents housed in the garage of one of his Delaware homes, White House lawyers announced Thursday.

The White House Counsel’s Office searched Biden’s two residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware this week after revelations about a collection of Obama-era classified documents at the Penn Biden Center think tank.

White House lawyers say they immediately contacted the Department of Justice when they discovered the documents.

Statement from White House Counsel's Office on ongoing cooperation with the Archives and Department of Justice: pic.twitter.com/Dn3F8Oqggd — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 12, 2023

Thanks to our good friend Jim Hoft and The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



