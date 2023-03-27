UPDATE: 3 Students and 3 Faculty Members Dead After Female Shooter (Also Dead) Opens Fire at Nashville Christian School (VIDEO)

A horrific scene unfolding at a Christian school in Nashville as a female shooter that appears to be in her teens (Not identified yet) opened fire in the school.
This horrific alert went out to Nashville residents on their Monday:
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.
According to police, three students, and three faculty members are dead, as well as the shooter.
The shooter has not been identified, she entered the school through a side entrance, and went to the first floor and then the second floor.
UPDATE: Nashville shooter has been identified as a 28-year Nashville woman according to Nashville Metro PD.
Nashville police say that two officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her.
This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated at The DC Patriot.
