UPDATE: 3 Students and 3 Faculty Members Dead After Female Shooter (Also Dead) Opens Fire at Nashville Christian School (VIDEO)

A horrific scene unfolding at a Christian school in Nashville as a female shooter that appears to be in her teens (Not identified yet) opened fire in the school.

This horrific alert went out to Nashville residents on their Monday:

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.

According to police, three students, and three faculty members are dead, as well as the shooter.

The shooter has not been identified, she entered the school through a side entrance, and went to the first floor and then the second floor.

UPDATE: Nashville shooter has been identified as a 28-year Nashville woman according to Nashville Metro PD.

UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: Nashville police say that the school shooter was a female in her teens with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.



Three students and three faculty members are dead along with the shooter. pic.twitter.com/8vugWacPxg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 27, 2023

Nashville police say that two officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her.

Two MNPD officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated at The DC Patriot.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

