UNTHINKABLE! Ilhan Omar Tweets Picture of 9/11 Twin Towers the Same Day 13 American Soldiers Are Killed in Afghanistan in Suicide Bombing

In one of the most unthinkable things imaginable radical leftist and terrorist supporting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has tweeted out a picture of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers on September 11th, 2001 on the same day that 13 American soldiers were killed by a horrific terror attack in Afghanistan at the Kabul International Airport.

“I’m old enough to remember the right’s reaction to Ilhan Omar saying “some people did something” about 9/11. I’m sure Fox News will be lambasting the former President lambasting the former President for his comments, right? Anyone? Anyone?”

This is not just unthinkable, but absolutely disgusting. President Trump didn’t say anything wrong, everything he said on Sean Hannity was right. The Biden regime is a disgrace to America and the world.

What are your thoughts on Ilhan Omar? Should she be removed from office and her duties immediately?

