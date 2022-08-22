Unreleased Text Messages Between FBI’s ‘Love Shack’ Duo Peter Strzok, Lisa Page Reportedly in Russiagate Binder FBI Took from Mar-a-Lago

Remember the insane text messages between FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that the mainstream media refused to report on? Well apparently there are even more than exist according to multiple reports.

These new texts are part of a Russiagate binder that then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ordered to be declassified during President Donald J. Trump’s final days in office.

“In Mr. Trump’s last weeks in office, Mr. Meadows, with the president’s blessing, prodded federal law enforcement agencies to declassify a binder of Crossfire Hurricane materials that included unreleased information about the F.B.I.’s investigative steps and text messages between two former top F.B.I. officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page,” The New York Times reported Saturday.

“The F.B.I. worried that releasing more information could compromise the bureau, according to people familiar with the debate. Mr. Meadows dismissed those arguments, saying that Mr. Trump himself wanted the information declassified and disseminated.”

As a reminder, Crossfire Hurricane is the official name of the Russiagate investigation.

Then President #Trump issued this memorandum 1/19/2021 on declassification FBI Crossfire Hurricane records. Circulated to AG, DNI, CIA. May now be relevant once full holdings from Monday search at Mar-a-Largo catalogued. https://t.co/riiagd8ct6 pic.twitter.com/T8YKrZptS7 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 12, 2022

The binder was ultimately declassified, with some redactions. However, the texts were never disseminated, thanks in part to the Department of Justice, which warned Meadows of the consequences of distributing the texts.

“Mr. Meadows intended to give the binder to at least one conservative journalist, according to multiple people familiar with his plan. But he reversed course after Justice Department officials pointed out that disseminating the messages between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page could run afoul of privacy law, opening officials up to suits,” according to the Times.

So which officials would it open up to suits? Makes you wonder as usual, what is the FBI and the Justice Department covering up, doesn’t it?

To this day according to BizPacReview.com the remaining texts remain elusive. Making matters worse, current President Joe Biden now has the authority to reclassify them.

That order, if it exists, can be overruled now by Biden. https://t.co/8NzBZI2Jgk — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 20, 2022

Many high level conservative influencers, analysts, and Congressional members now believe the raid was intentional to try to keep any of the Russiagate documents from coming to light.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” last weekend, former Trump administration official Kash Patel explained that by launching a new investigation into Trump, the Biden administration has made the binder untouchable.

“Now that this is an ‘ongoing counterintelligence investigation,’ they will come out to the American public and be able to say ‘ongoing CI investigation — you will never be allowed to see the Russiagate docs or any other docs that President Trump lawfully declassified.’ And they will hide it from the public,” he said.

He added that it’s going to be up to House Republicans to get hold of the documents once they take control of the lower chamber of Congress in January.

What looks to be the soon to be House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is firing shots at U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland over the matter.

“Attorney General Garland: Preserve your documents and clear your calendar. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned,” current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted earlier this month.

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

