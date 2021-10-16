UNREAL: Katie Couric EDITED Ginsburg Quote on Anthem Kneeling to ‘Protect’ Her

That’s right, it’s Friday evening and you think to yourself, I wonder what else the media has lied about. Well, we’ve got the scoop right here at The DC Patriot.

According to Katie Couric, she edited part of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s answer on anthem-kneeling to “protect” her, the Daily Mail is now reporting.

That’s right, there’s nothing better in America than activist journalism, the truth be damned when it comes to covering things up so you can win and get your way to tank America.

Couric, who calls herself a “big RBG fan” made the revelation in an interview with the late Supreme Court Justice in her new memoir “Going There,” out later this month.

“I withheld RBG’s harsh anthem-kneeling comments to protect her,” Couric wrote.

Ginsberg noted that she wouldn’t put a person in prison for it, said kneeling for the National Anthem shows “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life … Which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from … as they became older, they realize that this was youthful folly. And that’s why education is important.”

Couric said she lost sleep over the decision and felt “conflicted.”

She “was elderly and probably didn’t understand the question,” the former “Today” host wrote.

Wait a minute Katie, if that’s the case, then she should have NEVER BEEN ON THE SUPREME COURT AND HEARING CASES!!! Think about that, Katie Couric would have fought a bear to prove RBG was better than a conservative, even the fact she wasn’t fit to be on the Supreme Court at her age.

The head of public affairs for the Supreme Court emailed Couric after the interview, telling her Ginsburg had “misspoken” and requested her comments be removed, which Couric did to an extent.

This is what Activist Journalism looks like America, and it’s another prime example of why no one trusts the media anymore!

