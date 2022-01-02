UNREAL: Federal Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Epstein Jail Guards Who Fell Asleep

The majority of Americans agree that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself, and the saga of conspiracy laden information continues and they aren’t even hiding it anymore.

Epstein as you know was a very wealthy American financier and convicted sex offender, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

It was always unknown by most of his associates and friends how he actually acquired his wealth.

Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ jet would fly powerful people to his private island, Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Guests included former President Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and countless others. They allegedly flew on the plane according to flight logs.

While awaiting his sex trafficking trial on Aug. 10, 2019, Epstein was placed on suicide watch. After being in detention for a month, he was found hanging in his cell. The high-profile death was officially ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner.

US prosecutors ended the criminal case against the two Manhattan prison guards tasked with guarding convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on the night of his suicide and who admitted to falsifying records.

The feds dropped the case on December 13 during the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, however, the news was made public on Thursday. Epstein’s longtime partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of five federal sex trafficking charges after a jury concluded that she played a pivotal part in recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by her close confidant.

In November 2019, two federal prison guards were arrested for ‘failing to check on’ pedophile Jeffrey Epstein the night he died in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The two prison guards, who were working overtime, broke protocols and failed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes even though he was previously placed on suicide watch, then removed from monitoring shortly before his death.

The guards falsified the prison logs to reflect they were carrying out their duties by checking on Epstein every half-hour.

An Obama-appointed judge earlier this year approved the deferred prosecution deal for two prison guards, now the feds have dropped the charges.

Reuters reported:

U.S. prosecutors decided to end their criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night the financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself on their watch.

In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss claims against Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, after both complied with the six-month deferred prosecution agreements they agreed to in May.

Noel and Thomas were accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet that night rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes.

With Epstein’s death, the powerful men and women who took part in the sexual abuse of children are close to getting off the hook completely.

These two security guards will not be held accountable for their actions as they apparently completed their assignments, in either malice or arrogance, regardless of their motivations, they did not prevent Epstein from dying in his prison cell.

Unbelievable, isn’t it America?

