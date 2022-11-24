University of Idaho Murder Update: Police Received Hundreds of Tips Claiming Kaylee Goncalves Had a Stalker

The horrific saga continues to unfold behind the brutal murder and butchering of four University of Idaho students in their off campus home in the early morning hours of November 13.

The four deceased students were identified last Monday: 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho.

The two surviving female roommates, who were on the first floor/basement floor and slept through the murders have been identified as Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.

Polic say the roommates have been ruled out as suspects.

The 911 call came in nearly 9 hours after the murders from a cell phone of one of the surviving housemate’s, however police have not revealed which one made the call.

According to news reports, Moscow police have received hundreds of tips from people claiming Kaylee Goncalves had a stalker, but the information has yet to be verified.

It’s also been revealed that this week Kaylee Goncalves called her ex-boyfriend several times between the hours of 2:30 am and 3:00 am just before the murders.

Goncalves’ mother insisted her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Jack, had nothing do do with the murders.

A dog was also found alive and unharmed at the crime scene on the morning the four murdered students were discovered by a roommate inside the home.

According to family members, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves shared the dog with her ex-boyfriend. It’s unclear if the dog was barking or not.

The following is from Fox News:

Detectives investigating the brutal murders of four college students nine days ago in Moscow, Idaho, have “looked extensively” into tips that one of the victims had a stalker, but have not been able to verify the information, police said on Tuesday evening.

The Moscow Police Department said they’ve received “hundreds of pieces of information” related to Kaylee Goncalves potentially being stalked.

Goncalves was at a local bar with her roommate, Madison Mogen, before returning to their three-story home shortly before 2:00 a.m. The other two victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were at a party at the Sigma Chi house before also returning home around 2:00 a.m.

Jim Clemente, a retired FBI supervisory special agent and criminal behavioral analysis expert, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the killer likely knew the victims or was a stalker familiar with their habits.

Here’s a good video from Good Morning America on Kaylee Goncalves:

