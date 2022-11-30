United States Wins World Cup Match Against Iran 1-0

The Iranian regime has been rocketed by protests against their tyrannical regime advocating for women’s rights following the death of 21-year-old Masha Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a headscarf. Their wows just worse.

The United States Soccer Team won its’ Tuesday World Cup match against Iran 1-0 on a Christian Pulisic first half goal in what became a very politically charged game overnight.

The ongoing protests in Iran for women’s rights and Tehran’s supply of drones to Russia for its invasion of the Ukraine have made for an interesting couple of days.

The U.S. moves onto the knockout stage of competition and will play the Netherlands on Saturday.

On Monday, the U.S. Soccer Federation removed an Islamic emblem from the Iranian flag in an online post to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.”

It’s a nice gesture, but it’s like some of these folks in our country really have no idea about what’s going on around the world and who they’re dealing with.

Iranian Football Federation legal adviser Safia Allah Faghanpour said the Iranian team would file a complaint against the U.S. team over the matter.

“Respecting a nation’s flag is an accepted international practice that all other nations must emulate. The action conducted in relation to the Iranian flag is unethical and against international law,” he said.

Sadly it’s hard not to agree with the Iranian legal adviser, and America used to be that way. Now American police officers due to a pathetic ruling by our own Supreme Court stand in the streets and watch thugs and hooligans burn the American flag and spit on it. In Iran, you’re toast if you do that.

Many Americans have no respect for their own country, but yet demand that Iranians do something they won’t even do? Kind of silly isn’t it?

Congrats to the U.S. Soccer Team on their victory, amid all of the political chaos in Joe Biden’s America.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...