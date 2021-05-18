United States Approves Massive $735 Million Weapons Sale To Israel

The U.S. has approved a monstrous $735 million sale of weapons to Israel on Monday just as the nation of Israel is fighting a battle against Palestinian terror attacks for the last week.

Congress was notified about the sale several days ago, and will focus on Israel acquiring precision missiles and specific munitions from the United States.

The Biden administration has been calling for both groups to stop fighting, however Israel is tired of the attacks and has intensified its attacks and search for the terrorists.

The Palestinian terrorists have now fired over 3,200 rockets into Israel, yet the American mainstream media continues to attack the Israeli government and people for defending themselves.

“Spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry to discuss the ongoing violence in Israel, West Bank, and Gaza,” Blinken tweeted. “All parties need to deescalate tensions – the violence must end immediately.”

This is bad, counterproductive foreign policy. Having started a war it is now beneficial to Israel and the region for Hamas to be dealt a humiliating blow. US pressure to stop the war prematurely is a reward for Hamas. https://t.co/0XjNdpaE1C — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 16, 2021

“The Biden Administration has distanced itself from Israel by attempting to revive the failed Iran deal, siding with the Ayatollahs over our ally,” former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo tweeted. “America must be strong and defend its allies without hesitation.”

The Biden Administration has distanced itself from Israel by attempting to revive the failed Iran deal, siding with the Ayatollahs over our ally. America must be strong and defend its allies without hesitation. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 17, 2021

The weapons sale comes as Israel pounded Palestinian terrorists over the weekend by blowing up miles of underground terror tunnels and taking the fight to the front door of top terrorists by targeting their homes.

“Senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Hassam Abu-Arbid was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip Monday afternoon as rockets fired from the blockaded enclave continued to be fired towards southern Israel communities,” The Jerusalem Post reported. “The IDF said that Abu-Arbid, was killed in a joint operation with the Shin Bet intelligence services, commanded over the northern Gaza Strip brigade of the terror organization and was behind the launching of rockets and anti-tank guided missiles towards Israel.”

The strike comes as the Palestinian terrorists have fired more than 3,100 rockets at Israel over the last several days with approximately 450 of the rockets falling inside Gaza. The IDF also struck more than nine miles of tunnels used by the terrorists in a 20-minute long attack that featured 54 fighter jets dropping more than 100 precision bombs.

The IDF said in a statement:

A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas tunnel shaft in the area of Khan Yunis of the southern Gaza Strip. The tunnel contained military equipment and was located adjacent to a kindergarten, a mosque and a hospital. This proves once again how the Hamas terror organization deliberately places its military assets in the heart of densely populated civilian areas. The IDF provided advance warning to civilians in the building in order to allow them sufficient time to evacuate the site. In addition IDF fighter jets struck offices belonging to Hamas Internal Security, which served as terror infrastructure.

What’s 9.3 miles (15 km)?



163 football fields

46 Eiffel Towers

34 Empire State Buildings

18 Burj Khalifas

Nearly 2 Mt. Everests



Our fighter jets neutralized 9.3 miles of the Hamas 'Metro' terror tunnel system overnight.



That's 9.3 miles that can no longer be used for terror. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2021

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Wire for contributing to this article.

