United Kingdom’s Online Safety Bill Raises “Historic Battle for Free Speech”: GETTR CEO Jason Miller Explains

Free speech in the United Kingdom is under grave threat from Big Tech and its own conservative government, GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller warned in a Telegraph UK op-ed published Wednesday ahead of a vote on the Online Safety Bill.

Under the bill, Ofcom, the state broadcast regulator, will gain the power to push media companies and social media sites like GETTR to remove “offensive” content, and issue fines if they fail to do so – essentially gagging political free speech, satire and debate.

“As if the tax hikes weren’t bad enough, the “Conservative” Party is mid-assault on another of its now forgotten core values: freedom of speech. Nadine Dorries has pushed ahead with the dreaded Online Safety Bill (OSB) which, to be clear, will result in censorship,” Miller wrote.

“The Tories have thus caved to the decade-long cacophony of intellectually dishonest Left-wing guff about hate speech, where strong words are seen to be no different to an act of violence,” he went on.

“The result of their surrender? A bill that prioritises cosmopolitan sensibilities over the right to offend or even challenge the status quo. A bill that intensifies state control over British media. A bill that is a boon for the Silicon Valley giants and their power-drunk yearning to shut down debate and silence the voices they disagree with.”

Read the full op-ed here

Today, GETTR has more than five million registered users in every continent except Antarctica, and is the fastest-growing social media platform in history, having marked its first million users less than three days after its formal launch on July 4, 2021. By comparison, Twitter took 24 months to attract one million users while Facebook took 10 months.

Big names on GETTR include Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell, podcasters Joe Rogan and Russell Brand, GB News presenters Neil Oliver, Dan Wootton, Nana Akua and Calvin Robinson, Mark Dolan, radio host and political commentator Maajid Nawaz, journalist Andy Ngo, football legend Matthew Le Tissier, rapper and author Zuby, publican Adam Brooks, presenter and restaurateur Tonia Buxton, Lord Pearson of Rannoch, Free Speech Union founder Toby Young, writer James Delingpole, singer Gareth Icke, businessman Alan D Miller and ex-boxing champion Jamie Moore, plus many more.

