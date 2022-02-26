United Kingdom CANCELS Belarus Basketball Team’s VISAS Over Ukraine Invasion with Russians

Britain has cancelled the Visas for the Belarusian Men’s Basketball team over their nations involvement and joining of the Russian Federation in the attack and invasion of the Ukraine.

British Interior Minister Priti Patel made the announcement on Saturday.

This is the first sanctions against Belarus, of what many including our own Matt Couch has been calling for since the invasion began.

Belarus tanks and soldiers joined the Russian army as allies and invaded the Ukraine from the North into Chernobyl among other parts of Northern Ukraine. Belarus also allowed Russia to position 30,000 troops in their country prior to the invasion, and have announced themselves as ally’s to Russia.

This is a developing story.

