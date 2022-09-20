UNHINGED Keith Olbermann Calls Trump ‘Baby Hitler’ Over Saying Biden is Leading From Behind (Which He Is)

In a comment that would get almost every conservative in America banned from whatever social media platform they spewed it on, insane radical leftist Keith Olbermann is at it again, this time calling former President Donald J. Trump, “Baby Hitler.”

Olbermann’s remarks came after Trump spoke up about Biden leading from behind, and being an absolute embarrassment to the United States over on Truth Social. Trump lives rent free in these folks heads year round.

Trump made the following post on his Truth Social platform:

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”

Trump is right, the leader of the free world shouldn’t be sitting at the back of an event. He’s right, England is one of our oldest allies, and the President of the United States is sitting in the general admission section like he’s a chump. No, that’s not how the President of the United States, the most powerful country in the world is treated, EVER!

This prompted Olbermann to spew this pile of garbage.

“Baby Hitler doesn’t seem to realize he wasn’t invited at all“

Baby Hitler doesn't seem to realize he wasn't invited at all pic.twitter.com/yZdMwh4CEY — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 19, 2022

Imagine if a conservative had said that about Biden or Obama, they’d be immediately deplatformed, and yes that’s the double standard we’re all talking about liberals. It exists, it 100% exists! You don’t want to see it because it NEVER affects you.

These people are morons, and they hate America. They don’t want America to be great, they want America to suck ass, they love this version of joblessness, record inflation, high gas prices, and miserable people walking the earth like a shitty version of the walking dead. Well, if you’re tired of it, you know what to do on November 8. Vote these horrific anti-America scumbags straight out of office. Do it, and DO IT NOW!

