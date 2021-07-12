Undercover Federal Agents CONFIRMED Working Capitol Rioters on January 6, New Court Documents Reveal

According to new court documents revealed at least one undercover federal agent was working the extremist groups that would show up at our nations Capitol on January 6 new court documentation reveals.

This revelation was discovered in an affidavit accompanying criminal charges against Fi Duong.

“An accused U.S. Capitol protester spoke with an undercover Washington police officer on Jan. 6 who later connected the man to an undercover FBI worker,” the Epoch Times reported.

“On the morning of January 6, 2021, Fi Duong and an associate of his (Associate 1) introduced themselves to a Metropolitan Police Department Undercover Employee (MPD UCE) in the vicinity of Freedom Plaza, Washington, D.C,” the criminal complaint states. “Duong asked the MPD UCE if he/she was a ‘patriot,’ to which the MPD UCE responded in the affirmative and asked Duong the same question. Duong responded by claiming to be an ‘operator’.”

“Later that afternoon, the MPD UCE observed Duong kneeling by a marble fence on the West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol building, past the line of police officers and the construction scaffolding which were in place on January 6, 2021,” the statement continued. “The location where Duong was observed is known to be within what was a restricted zone on January 6, 2021. Duong and the MPD UCE exchanged greetings to one another but did not communicate further. Duong did not appear to be interacting with anyone else.”

The criminal charges were filed by FBI special agent Json Jankovitz, and they show details on the FBI’s monitoring of Duong and a “Bible study” group that served as a front for the group.

The Washington Post also reports that Duong notes in passing that his may be the first time that an undercover FBI agent was confirmed as working an extremist group.

“Fi Duong, 27, appeared in court Friday and was released to home confinement pending trial, over the objections of prosecutors who sought stricter terms,” the Post notes.”According to the court record, at the time of his arrest he had several guns, including an AK-47, and the material to make 50 molotov cocktails. Details of the case — one of the first if not the first in which the government publicly disclosed it had someone undercover to continue monitoring a Jan. 6 defendant — were made public Tuesday.”

“During the same meeting, Duong allegedly said he was in Washington on Jan. 6 and that he was dressed that day in all-black to try to look like a member of Antifa, a far-left, anarcho-communist network that has carried out violence in the United States,” WaPo reported.

In the complaint it also mention that MULTIPLE FBI agents were involved in working Duong and his group of associates.

“Duong added the FBI undercover agent to an encrypted messaging platform chat room and on Jan. 18, the agent asked if he was ‘masked up in the Capitol’,” the Epoch Times reported. “Duong answered yes, and said he was aware that people were being arrested for being inside the Capitol. He later described himself as ‘documenting’ what took place in the building.”

“The agent in February met with Duong and other members of the group for a Bible study and on other occasions participated in other meetings, including one on June 9,” the Times added. “The group soon started to surveil the Capitol, according to the undercover worker. At one point, the FBI agent and Duong met with another undercover FBI agent at the site of a former jail, where Duong allegedly wanted to test Molotov cocktails he’d constructed.”

This is bizarre news, and basically sums up what many have already known. There were many moving parts and bad actors involved in what happened on January 6.

Duong also according to the report told an undercover agent that his family spent two generations “running from communists,” first in China and then in Vietnam, and he added “you just gotta make a stand.”

What are your thoughts America?

Thanks to Becker News and The Epoch Times for contributing to this report.

