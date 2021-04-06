UNBELIEVABLE: Spirit Airlines Tosses Jewish Family Over 2-Year Old Child Eating Without a Mask On

This is one of those videos that you just have to see to believe, because it’s honestly that ridiculous America. It’s beyond comprehension.

“What did I do?” asked the mother.

“I told you, if you’re not in compliance, you have to get off,” the flight attendant said sternly.

“What did we do?,” the husband asked again.

“Non-compliance with the mask,” the attendant replied.

“We’re wearing masks!” both parents replied.

“She’s not wearing a mask,” said the angry attendant as she pointed to the young girl.

Watch the entire situation unfold here:

WATCH THIS: A family was just kicked off a @SpiritAirlines flight from Orlando to NY, because their two-year-old child who was eating, wasn’t wearing a mask. The mother is 7 months pregnant, and they have a special needs child. The entire flight was deplaned. pic.twitter.com/dcjLIEbDfA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 5, 2021

Below is Part 2. This video reveals that the mother is pregnant. They also have a special needs child. Sadly, the heartless Spirit airlines proudly kicked them off the flight anyway.

So the left is now anti-semitic on airplanes, this is getting disgusting!

