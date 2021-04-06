News

UNBELIEVABLE: Spirit Airlines Tosses Jewish Family Over 2-Year Old Child Eating Without a Mask On

Howard Roark April 6, 2021 No Comments

This is one of those videos that you just have to see to believe, because it’s honestly that ridiculous America. It’s beyond comprehension.

“What did I do?” asked the mother.

“I told you, if you’re not in compliance, you have to get off,” the flight attendant said sternly.

“What did we do?,” the husband asked again.

“Non-compliance with the mask,” the attendant replied.

“We’re wearing masks!” both parents replied.

“She’s not wearing a mask,” said the angry attendant as she pointed to the young girl.

Watch the entire situation unfold here:

Below is Part 2. This video reveals that the mother is pregnant. They also have a special needs child. Sadly, the heartless Spirit airlines proudly kicked them off the flight anyway.

So the left is now anti-semitic on airplanes, this is getting disgusting!

