UNBELIEVABLE: Sesame Street Partners with CNN to Push Covid-19 Vaccine Propaganda on Young Children (VIDEO)

In some of the most disgusting things you’ll see, Sesame Street has partnered with the Fake News folks over at CNN to promote pushing the untested Covid Jabs to children as young as five.

That’s right, CNN is at it again, this time partnering with Sesame Street. In multiple disturbing advertisements and interviews, the network is now using Sesame Street to push the vaccines to children ages 5 to 11. Keep in mind, the vaccine is still experimental, and is only approved in the EUA stages. Despite what the liars in the media continue to tell you.

“Sesame Street” has entered the culture wars. There was swift kickback after “Sesame Street” launched a campaign to push for children as young as five to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which included a CNN town hall with the puppets. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) labeled the initiative to promote the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine as “government propaganda.”

“Sesame Street” characters launched a coordinated campaign to promote the COVID-19 vaccine to kids last week. The initiative began days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

“Sesame Street” characters appeared on a CNN town hall on Saturday morning titled “The ABCs of COVID Vaccines.” The town hall was hosted by CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill, who answered questions about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from the hand puppets.

Don't miss our next family town hall, "The ABCs of COVID Vaccines", airing tomorrow at 8:30am ET on @CNN. Join all your friends from the neighborhood as we hear expert answers to questions from real families! pic.twitter.com/RiIrWEwQYq — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) November 5, 2021

NEW – Sesame Street with American TV network CNN telling kids to get the #COVID19 vaccines.pic.twitter.com/wtePXAxrgy — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 6, 2021

CNN teamed up this morning with Sesame Street for a COVID vaccine “town hall” to convince 5-to-11-year-olds and their parents to get the young children vaccinated.



Big Bird, portrayed as a 6-year-old, is urged to get vaccinated, and he does at the end of the special. A taste: pic.twitter.com/hlSY04w6om — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 6, 2021

Beloved characters such as Big Bird, Elmo, Grover, and Oscar the Grouch advocated for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The official accounts posted messages on Twitter. Coincidentally, the social media platform requires people using the service to be 13 years of age or older.

