UNBELIEVABLE: Sesame Street Partners with CNN to Push Covid-19 Vaccine Propaganda on Young Children (VIDEO)

In some of the most disgusting things you’ll see, Sesame Street has partnered with the Fake News folks over at CNN to promote pushing the untested Covid Jabs to children as young as five.
That’s right, CNN is at it again, this time partnering with Sesame Street. In multiple disturbing advertisements and interviews, the network is now using Sesame Street to push the vaccines to children ages 5 to 11. Keep in mind, the vaccine is still experimental, and is only approved in the EUA stages. Despite what the liars in the media continue to tell you.
“Sesame Street” has entered the culture wars. There was swift kickback after “Sesame Street” launched a campaign to push for children as young as five to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which included a CNN town hall with the puppets. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) labeled the initiative to promote the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine as “government propaganda.”
“Sesame Street” characters launched a coordinated campaign to promote the COVID-19 vaccine to kids last week. The initiative began days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.
“Sesame Street” characters appeared on a CNN town hall on Saturday morning titled “The ABCs of COVID Vaccines.” The town hall was hosted by CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill, who answered questions about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from the hand puppets.
Beloved characters such as Big Bird, Elmo, Grover, and Oscar the Grouch advocated for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The official accounts posted messages on Twitter. Coincidentally, the social media platform requires people using the service to be 13 years of age or older.
Thanks to our friends at The Blaze for contributing to this article.
There is no bar low enough that vaccine zealots will not go lower. They have no shame.
