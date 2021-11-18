UNBELIEVABLE: Jury May View Rittenhouse Footage ‘Withheld’ by Prosecution

Amid jury deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it has been announced footage could be shown to the jury, extending deliberations, the Post Millennial reports.

The prosecutors argue they did not withhold the evidence which was being debated Wednesday in the courtroom.



The defense requested a mistrial because the quality of the videos shown to the jury was compressed, significantly worse than the video resolution that the prosecution had access to.

